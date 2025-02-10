The Bop House Is an OnlyFans Paradise That Pulls Millions Per Month

Sometimes a story comes along, and you just can’t help but think to yourself, “there’s no way this is real.” But The Bop House, a modern-day, TikTokified Playboy Mansion full of OnlyFans models, not only exists but is apparently extremely successful—no silk robe-sporting old men required.

This is a relatively new concept, having just been set up in December after being founded by OnlyFans star Sophie Rain. Since its inception, Rain has teamed up with other Gen Z creators, including Aisha Sofey, Alina Rose, Camilla Araujo, Julia Filipino, Summer Iris, Ava Reyes, and Joy Mei. The models range in age from 19 to 24.

Like other content houses, The Bop House is simply a group of young creators living under one roof, producing endless hours of content for their subscribers. To be honest, this sounds like a 2000s MTV reality show, someone’s got to be filming this, right?

Oh, and if you’re wondering why the name “Bop,” well according to a profile from Elle, it means “a baddie on point.” Got it.

The Daily Mail reports the six-bedroom property costs $75,000 a month to rent. I suppose that’s chump change for someone like Rain, who claims to have made $43 million in one year on OnlyFans. Add in seven other influencers and that insane mortgage is nothing. The models report making a collective $12 million and $15 million in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively.

“It’s just like a little girl group that we’re all doing and we just want to uplift each other and help each other grow on TikTok,” Rain told the website.

The Bop House, to no surprise, is a TikTok sensation. They have over 3.1 million followers across social media, with 342,000 on Instagram alone. There’s a constant stream of photos and videos produced by the residents, but when they’re not filming, Rain says they like to sunbathe, swim, and go jet skiing.

If you want to hate your job even more, she told The Daily Mail that “we can afford a new mansion every single month with the money the Bop House is making us.”

It’s honestly pretty genius marketing. The concept instantly brings people in because, let’s face it, we all love watching random people under one roof. It’s why shows like Big Brother still exist. The house has its own website, with a profile of each girl directing to their various social media platforms. From a self-promotion standpoint, these girls have found their niche and are maximizing their brand, so kudos there.

There’s obviously some controversy with a setup like this, which Elle spotlighted. The main complaint from Bop House detractors is online child safety, as many of the models are 21 and under, including Rain.

No matter what, though, The Bop House—as wild as it may seem to you and me—is clearly a successful business model.