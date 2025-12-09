The Boys Is Getting Its Own Video Game

As promotion for the upcoming final season of Amazon Prime’s The Boys begins to kick off, the franchise is also announcing its first video game adaptation, The Boys: Trigger Warning.

The Boys: Trigger Warning Announcement Trailer

Play video

Earlier this fall Eric Kripke, creator of The Boys television series, teased that The Boys franchise would be getting some kind of interactive experience that was different from typical console gaming. As it turns out, his cryptic hint seemed to be referencing that the first official video game adaptation set in The Boys universe will be a VR experience.

Videos by VICE

The Boys: Trigger Warning is being developed by Arvore in collaboration with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. The game is currently in the works and is aiming for a 2026 release on Meta Quest devices and PSVR2.

According to Sony Pictures Entertainment senior vice president Lance Sloane, “We’re thrilled to work with Arvore to bring The Boys: Trigger Warning to life in VR . . . Having the show’s creators involved in shaping the experience allows us to push the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and we’re grateful to collaborate with our friends at Meta and PlayStation to deliver it to fans.”

Take control of a brand-new ‘supe’

Screenshot: Arvore

Although The Boys is mostly about superheroes, or supes, being awful; Trigger Warning will actually place players in control of a new superhero in the stealth-action VR game. The player character uncovers a grotesque Vought secret that turns a family outing into carnage and ultimately leads to them teaming up with the titular Boys to get revenge on Vought.

The story is an original one, but does sound right at home in the world of either The Boys comics or the Amazon Prime series. There have been multiple instances throughout the run of superpowered individuals teaming up with The Boys once they realize how truly terrible Vought is. The trailer has a scene that includes Butcher and a few that include Homelander, so it seems like there will be at least some crossover with the core characters from the other adaptations.

As the 2026 release window gets closer, gamers will likely learn more about which other characters will appear in the game and who might be voicing these versions of the iconic roles.