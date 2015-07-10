The BPM Festival Announces Dates for 2016

We’re still shaking the sand from our sandals from this year’s edition, but The BPM Festival, the world’s finest 10-day exercise in house, techno, and excess, has announced dates for its 2016 iteration as it returns once again to Playa Del Carmen on the Mayan Riviera of Mexico. Bearing a new logo and timeframe, the fest will go down from January 8-17.

With necessary names in dance like Carl Cox, Loco Dice, and Pete Tong sure to return, perhaps its time to start exercising your calf muscles and upping your tequila tolerance. On the last couple of days in 2015, we could barely even stand, but we couldn’t stop dancing.

Videos by VICE

A limited release of Super Early Bird tickets is on sale on July 17 for a limited time. Rumors of a Dash Berlin residency are, as of now, unsubstantiated.

So, tacos at sunrise, anyone?



The BPM Festival is on Facebook // Twitter // Official