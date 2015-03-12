The ‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Is Urging Fans to Lay Off the Pizza-Throwing

I know, I know. I miss Breaking Bad too. Better Call Saul is fine, sure, but decidedly devoid of Jesse Pinkmans and Hanks and even Guses. I, too, cried with joy when [SPOILER ALERT] Jesse regained his freedom in the finale and sped off while the opening notes of Badfinger’s “Baby Blue” cued up. I get it, alright?

But Vince Gilligan has asked nicely, and you need to stop throwing pizzas on the roof of Walter White’s former home.

Videos by VICE

On the latest official Better Call Saul Insider podcast, Gilligan urged fans to stop hurling pizzas at the Albuquerque, New Mexico house that stands in for Whites’ in the series, mimicking the Season Three scene in which Walter inadvertently flings a whole pie atop the home due to frustrations with his wife, Skyler.

The filming of the scene became known as the “Pizza of Destiny” to the cast and crew, due to the magnificent stroke of luck that enabled actor Bryan Cranston to totally nail that pepperoni ‘za smack dab on the tiles in the first take.

Writer Peter Gould says that the production team kept pushing to increase the size of the pizza in question until it was “the biggest pizza in Albuquerque.” It was so large, in fact, that the crew was concerned that Cranston would have trouble getting it to land on the roof properly.

But as evidenced in the clip above, he defied all odds. Not unlike Sigourney Weaver’s legendary backwards free-throw in Alien: Resurrection.

Apparently, the woman who lives in the Albuquerque home—whom Gilligan refers to as one of the “nicest people in the world”—is constantly inundated with pizza-flinging fans, many of whom are rude to her above and beyond the crust-and-cheese littering when she tries to shoo them away. The house has become a bona fide tourist attraction for belligerent Walter wannabes and worshippers.

In the podcast, Gilligan explains, “The lady who lives in that house—she and her husband—are the two nicest people in the world and they deserve to be treated well … There is nothing funny or original or cool about throwing pizza on this lady’s roof … You’re not the first.” He implores fans to “please stop” and says that those who vandalize the house, even with pepperoni, are “not fans … they’re jagoffs.”

But perhaps the side of his argument with stronger footing is that “pizza is too good to waste,” a creed heartily agreed upon by all of the podcast’s guests—including Jonathan Banks, who plays Mike Ehrmantraut on both series.

If you want to imitate Walter White, just go make some high-grade meth, already. But leave the pizza-house lady alone.