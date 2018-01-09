VICE
The Breeders Announce First Album in a Decade, Slam "All Nerve" Right Now

Kim Deal’s alt-rock hero squad the Breeders last released an album in 2008, when the Earth was young. In the time since, you could argue that their brand of anything-goes grunge-pop has become an even more prominent influence on the current generation of indie rockers than the Pixies ever were, which is why their forthcoming return on March 2 with the album All Nerve is pretty exciting.

The band’s shared the title track from the record, too. It’s a brief, semi-ballad that rises and falls from doo-woppy verses to crashing choruses and sounds like it could have come out in both 1997 and 2018. Stream “All Nerve” below.

