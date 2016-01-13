The Breton Galette-Saucisse Recipe

Get ready to bite into the most popular, most delicious combo to hail from Brittany.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 60 minutes

Total time: 75 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

9 ¾ ounces|275 grams buckwheat flour

1 ¾ ounces|50 grams darker buckwheat flour

3 cups|750 ml of cold water

⅓ ounce|10 grams coarse salt

as many pork sausages as the number of galettes you plan on making

Directions

Begin by making the buckwheat crêpe batter. Combine the first four ingredients in a large bowl and let the resulting mixture rest for at least an hour. Once the batter has rested, you can start cooking. Place one ladle-full of batter onto the billig (or other large pan with a flat surface) and spread it evenly in order to form a large circle of equal thickness. Heat it until the underside takes on a nice golden color, then flip the crêpe and wait about 30 seconds before removing it from the pan. Stack the crêpes onto a plate as you go along, covering them with a tea towel in order to keep them warm. To serve, reheat one of the pork sausages, which should be grilled or barbecued ahead of time, and place it on top of your pile of crêpes. Season with the sauce of your choice, and roll the sausage into the top crêpe. Heat it on the pan for around a minute, then serve.

From Buckwheat Crepes and Pork Are a Match Made in Hot Dog Heaven



Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.