Simon Cowell, who’s judged many a talent competition, apparently reached his breaking point in 2020, after being exposed—literally—to the work of Tim Patch (professionally known as Pricasso). For those blissfully unaware, Patch has managed to make a name for himself over the years by painting pictures…with his penis. While auditioning for Season 14 of Britain’s Got Talent, Patch decided to smear together a portrait of Cowell and fellow judge David Walliams.

This was evidently too much for Cowell to handle, as he reportedly hit his buzzer immediately and stormed off the stage when he realized what was going down. “Simon was like, ‘I’ve had enough, I am out of here,’ and he was gone,” panelist Alesha Dixon explained on an episode of This Morning. “Amanda [Holden], David and I actually went on stage because we had to see it up close,” she continued.

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The Bizarre ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Audition That Was Too Much for Simon Cowell

Dixon went on to say, “I couldn’t believe it. I had to get on the stage just to make sure it was actually happening.” As this was all unfolding, Walliams was quoted as saying, “This show has taken a dark turn. We’ve lost Simon. He’s gone home.” “It takes a lot to shock us but that was one of the moments where I said, ‘Wow,’” Dixon later revealed, adding that she thought the segment might be a little too risqué for TV.

Her instincts ended up being correct, and Patch’s audition ultimately never made it on the air. However, Britain’s Got Talent wasn’t the only talent show that Patch tried out for. Believe it or not, he was actually allowed to compete in several before that, and even appeared on Australia’s Got Talent the previous year. Should you be curious enough to wanna check out one of Patch’s TV appearances for yourself, you can do so right here: