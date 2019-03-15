The Bronx’s Puerto Rican Moonshine Is an Old-School Secret

Pitorro is Puerto Rican moonshine—kind of like rum but often stronger, and typically made at home. In the Bronx, Port Morris Distillery is riffing on the old-school secret stuff and bottling up New York-made artisanal pitorro.

In this extra scene from VICELAND’s Hustle, host and entrepreneur John Henry meets with Billy Valentin and Ralph Barbosa, co-owners of Port Morris, for a blind tasting to see how their pitorro stands up to similar spirits. Volunteers take a sip of each, and then guess where they fit along the price spectrum.

Videos by VICE

Can Valentin and Barbosa really pick their pitorro out of a crowd, and how does it shake up to the competition? Watch and see.