The Bug Announces New Club Night in Berlin with His Custom Soundsystem

Berlin-based English producer Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, announced today that he will host a new club night in Berlin starting on November 17. The event will take place at Kreuzberg’s Gretchen club and feature two sets from Martin himself—a self-described “Acid Ragga” session with Israeli MC Miss Red, and a “Black Wax Attack 7-inch set” with London’s Lady Chann—as well as performances from grime veteran Terror Danjah and Deep Medi affiliate Goth-Trad.

He’ll also set up his own sound system for the event, according to a post on Facebook, and it looks absolutely formidable, to say the least.

Martin previously produced Miss Red’s debut Murder mixtape, which was released in December 2015 and also featured beats from Mumdance, Evian Christ, and Mark Pritchard. Earlier this year, he shared three unreleased tunes with the late British poet and MC The Spaceape.

