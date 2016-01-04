The Bug Shares Unreleased Dubplates Featuring the Late Great Spaceape

The last time we heard from UK producer Kevin Martin, aka The Bug, he had teamed up with Israeli MC Miss Red for her debut mixtape, entitled Murder. Now he’s back, starting 2016 on the right foot by sharing five previously unreleased tracks.

Three of the tunes feature vocals from late British poet and MC The Spaceape, known for his collaborations with Burial, Kode9, and more. Interestingly, one of those is a remix of The Clash’s “Guns of Brixton”; Martin explained on Facebook that it was officially commissioned, but prevented from release because “the Clash members’ family estates wouldn’t agree to it being released due to internal wrangles.”

Martin also added, “I posted these three unreleased Bug/Spaceape tunes to say 2016 will be another year when Stephen Gordon, aka The Spaceape will not be forgotten…”

Of the remaining two dubplates, Israeli vocalist Mentor Irie features on “1 Gyal Style,” while Miss Red makes an appearance on “Sneak A Thief.” You can stream all five below, and read our remembrance of the poetic legacy of The Spaceape here.

