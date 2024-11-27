‘The Cabin Factory’ Mixes My Love of ‘House Flipper’ With the Terror of ‘Phasmophobia’

The Cabin Factory has a very particular vibe. A spot-the-difference game that mixes my love of games like House Flipper and Phasmophobia into a horrifying amalgamation of horrors beyond manmade comprehension? Sign me right up for this one. There’s a reason it’s been going viral on TikTok and other social media platforms, and I’m beyond excited to learn more.

Screenshot: Future Friends Games

‘the cabin factory’ is Like the World’s Most Terrifying Version of I-Spy

A dash of SCP horror, mixed with a dollop of rustic decor. The concept of The Cabin Factory is simple: explore these log cabins as they come down the line as you try to determine if they’re truly haunted or ready to be installed on a plot of land. If it’s safe, give it the green light. Did something inside of this cabin start speaking to you in tongues? There’s a good chance that it may be haunted and should likely not be allowed to move past the production line.

Videos by VICE

hey Bsky, we’re kinda new here! we're working on our first horror game about inspecting cabins and casting your vote if they are haunted or notit launches on december 13th (haunted launch date) — The Cabin Factory ⏐ A spot-the-difference horror game 🔴 (@internationalcat.bsky.social) 2024-11-26T14:42:29.749Z Post by @internationalcat on Bluesky

I need The Cabin Factory in my life as soon as possible, please, and thank you. I love games that try to give you the heebie-jeebies through expertly designed environments. Plus, as someone who grew up playing games like I-Spy on the school computers? This is the next logical step forward. I’ve spent enough time playing House Flipper to know that my decorating skills should help me determine the level of haunted these houses should be. If not, my Phasmophobia skills should at least point me in the right direction.

I want to discover the horrors within the walls of the cabins. Is The Cabin Factory going to rely on jumpscares, or will it be a new extension of psychological horror? Everything I’ve seen has me drooling to finally experience this one for myself.

If you couldn’t tell, I’m all in on these experimental horror games. Games like The Exit 8 terrified me, especially when I was playing in VR. As long as the differences in these cabins will be subtle like they were in The Exit 8, I’m ready to lose more hours than I could imagine to The Cabin Factory.