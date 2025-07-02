As part of I’LL RISE, a documentary series by VICE in partnership with the European Commission, we spotlight a new generation of African creators who are reshaping global culture, powered by creativity, resilience, and improved infrastructure. From music to photography to fashion, these stories reveal how access, opportunity, and ambition can change everything.

Shamyra Moodley was never supposed to be a designer. In her past life, she crunched numbers as a corporate accountant. But when the 9-to-5 started to feel like a slow suffocation, she turned to fabric, scissors, and a vintage sewing machine inherited from her grandmother, and Laaniraani was born.

What started as self-therapy, stitching together old saris, discarded denim, and scraps from second-hand stalls, quickly turned into a movement. Shamyra wasn’t just designing clothes. She was building an aesthetic rooted in circular fashion, identity reclamation, and rebellion against fast fashion’s wasteful churn. “People think African fashion is all wax prints and beadwork,” she laughs, adjusting a jacket made from upcycled ties. “But we’re telling new stories with old material. Literally.”

Her home studio in Cape Town doubles as a playground for color, texture, and memory. A family photo here, a mannequin draped in nostalgia there. Her daughter runs through the space barefoot while Shamyra prepares for a Paris drop at Galeries Lafayette, a milestone made possible, in part, by partnerships that aim to level the global playing field.

Infrastructure is shifting. So is the narrative around who gets to lead fashion’s future. And right now, it’s a South African woman in a floral headwrap who’s redefining what power dressing really means.

The “I’ll Rise: The Power She Wears” documentary follows Shamyra back to the roots, to the fabric stalls, the Victorian home, and the wild coastlines where her vision came alive. As she mentors young women, sketches new pieces, and reflects on the path from spreadsheets to the runway, one thing becomes clear: this isn’t just fashion. It’s a form of resistance. “Everything we wear,” she says, “should have a past. My job is to give it a future.”