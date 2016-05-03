Feel Cool While Killing Capitalism with The Casket Girls’ New Song “Tears of a Clown”

You know that “oh fuck” moment when a band you dig puts out a new tune that’s both familiar yet totally new? That’s exactly what The Casket Girls are here for. Last year, we showed you what the band could do with minimalist piano ballads, creating a spectral kind of creepiness overcast with beauty. But now, they’ve gone the opposite side of the road and have amped up their music to get insane and huge with “Tears of a Clown.” The song mixes together cool-kid 90s alt-pop with intense, industrial bassiness. Both vocalists sing with pointedness, teasing out lyrics like “from bible belt to tinsel towns, seeing stars behind bars” that just ooze with contempt. It’s the band’s most booming single to date, killing pop culture with pop and enjoying every second of it.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://graveface.bandcamp.com/album/the-night-machines" href="http://graveface.bandcamp.com/album/the-night-machines">The Night Machines by Casket Girls</a>

Pre-order their upcoming record ‘The Night Machines’ right here.

Videos by VICE

Catch the band on tour:

06.08 – Savannah, GA @ Dollhouse +

06.09 – Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn +

06.10 – Raleigh, NC @ Slim’s +

06.11 – Washington DC @ Songbyrd +

06.12 – New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge + %

06.13 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott + %

06.14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Boot & Saddle +

06.15 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe +

06.16 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub ^

06.17 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^ $

06.18 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club ^

06.21 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

06.22 – Portland, OR @ White Eagle *

06.24 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *

06.25 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place *

06.26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater *

06.27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

06.29 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder +

06.30 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links +

07.01 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis +

+ w/ Hospital Ships

% w/ TW Walsh

^ w/ Dott

* w/ Night School

$ w/ Maritime

Follow John Hill on Twitter.