The Cast of ‘The Batman’ Just Keeps Getting More Stacked

Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne (called, unsurprisingly, The Batman) just keeps piling on the stars. First, Zoe Kravitz signed on to play Catwoman. Then came Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright will make appearances as Alfred and Commissioner Gordon, respectively. And somehow, the cast list just got even more stacked. On Friday, Reeves took to Twitter to announce that John Turturro—the Jesus himself—has been cast as mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Falcone, also known as “The Roman,” is a Gotham crime lord who previously teamed up with the Scarecrow and inadvertently inspired the Bat Signal in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. Turturro has spent decades repeatedly proving his chops as a brilliant character actor and is a welcome addition to just about every movie, but the casting news begs one important question: How many villains does Pattinson’s Batman actually need?

Sure, a few villains per Batman movie is standard—we had both Joker and Two-Face in The Dark Knight, after all—but between Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler, and now Carmine Falcone, we’re teetering dangerously closely to Batman Forever territory. We should all start worrying when Channing Tatum is announced as Mr. Freeze or Saoirse Ronan signs on to play Poison Ivy or whatever. Until then, we can probably stay excited.

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2021.