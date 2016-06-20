The Cavaliers Celebrated Winning the NBA Finals by Partying All Night in Vegas

In case you missed it, the Cavaliers shocked the world last night by overcoming a 3-1 NBA Finals deficit en route to their first-ever NBA Championship. The title ended a 52-year drought for the city of Cleveland, but more importantly, led to an afterparty for the ages.

Perhaps no player’s celebration was more endearing than that of Kevin Love, who ferociously downed two beers while sporting an “Austin 3:16” shirt—an admirable tribute to the WWE beer-guzzling legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Videos by VICE

On a side note—I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kevin Love look this passionate about anything basketball-related, ever.

The focus then shifted to everyone’s favorite 7-foot oaf Timofey Mozgov, who looks so smug in these pictures that you almost forget he scored just seven points over the course of the series.

Before the Cavs flew back to Cleveland to greet their hometown fans, they swung by the XS Nightclub in Vegas to punctuate the night’s festivities, which included a Larry O’Brien-shaped cake and enough champagne to last several lifetimes.

As expected, J.R. Smith lost his shirt along the way—and was seen dousing a woman with champagne before being doused himself. What more could we ask for?

Losing your shirt is contagious, apparently. Just ask Iman Shumpert:

As Iman Shumpert will tell you sometimes you just have to lose the shirt when your song comes on. pic.twitter.com/riB5IiHOSD

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 20, 2016

And for good measure, here’s more J.R. being J.R.:

One more time before calling it a night (or morning), the life of the party, J.R. Smith. pic.twitter.com/lv76aqJAq1

— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) June 20, 2016

If this celebration was any indication, Wednesday’s championship parade in Cleveland should provide even more memorable moments.