The CDQ of Bon Iver’s “8 (circle)” Is Pretty Damn Nifty

We’ve already heard a version of Bon Iver’s “8 (circle)” from their mesmerizing performance of the song on The Tonight Show but the studio version was premiered today on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show. This way of listening to the song is superior if only because the possibility of interacting with Jimmy Fallon’s smarmy face is nil. It’s not too different from the live version: synth pads swell, horns blare, Justin Vernon sounds like a folk god gathering his choir of angels in a chalet somewhere, the usual business. What we’re trying to say is that the band’s upcoming 22, A Million album will be as beautiful as its song names are obtuse. Listen to “8 (circle)” here​ or below.​

Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.