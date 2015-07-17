The Chainsmokers Fill Your “Waterbed” with Carbonated Electronic Pop

It’s getting increasingly challenging to understand The Chainsmokers.

Judging by their lengthy Snapchat stories, Drew and Alex are regulars in the studio. They graciously give fans glimpses of their upcoming releases on the app, along with Drew’s well-groomed mug. But with each release, we find ourselves double-checking our web tabs to make sure what we’re hearing is still coming from their SoundCloud page. “Roses,” released last month, provides Tumblr girls with a new lovelorn byline and “Good Intentions” is bound to underscore one of those festival recap videos that doubles as a motivational pick-me-up.

Sure, feel-good is their go-to and indie songstresses seem to be their vocal crutch, but each new release is a separate piece to the grand Chainsmokers puzzle. “Waterbed,” released today, is the piece of that puzzle that you can’t for the love of god find a spot for. Mimicking bubbles with synth riffs, the track is a fizzing buoyancy. “Waterbed” is in collaboration with the electronic pop-tinted duo Waterbed—yes, that’s “Waterbed” featuring Waterbed.

And about that puzzle piece—don’t bother trying to place it; The Chainsmokers aren’t anywhere close to finishing their piece de resistance anyway. “Waterbed” is the third release by the NYC-natives in three months and one of many due to come in the near future. So stay hydrated with this one until the next.

