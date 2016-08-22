The Charging Demo From Philly Punks Whipworm Is Now Available Online

Image: Bandcamp

Philly four-piece Whipworm have released their five-song demo cassette on the Bandcamp Network and you need to hear it. Like, now.

Videos by VICE

Melanie, Kelsey, Shannon and Greg produce songs that shoulder charge, and a cursory reading of the track listing; “Intro”, “Anxiety”, “Bad Date”, “Good Guy” and “I’m Not Nice”, gives a good indicaton of where it’s all coming from. Pure spit.

“Bad Date” springs with an urgency and snarl similar to the recent tape from Perth’s Cold Meat, and while it’s difficult to make out the exact lyrics on tape highlight “Good Guy”, after a couple of listens it seems that at one point Shannon is screaming, “All cops are bastards, apologists or scum.” There’s no doubt that another line is, “Two sides to every story, We don’t know the truth, I want to believe you but there just isn’t any proof.”

Physical copies of the tape include cool art by Izzy Jarvis, and we’re hoping for a lyric sheet too. In the meantime have a listen on Bandcamp.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://whipworm.bandcamp.com/album/demo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot; href=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;http://whipworm.bandcamp.com/album/demo&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;demo by Whipworm&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

To hear Whipworm and other cool punk bands tune into Tim’s radio show Teenage Hate.