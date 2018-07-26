The Charlie’s Angels Reboot Just Assembled Its New Crime-Fighting Trio

After a long-running TV series and two blockbuster films, the Charlie’s Angels franchise has finally assembled its new crime-fighting trio. The upcoming reboot, which will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, has officially tapped Kristen Stewart to join Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska to follow in Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Luicy Liu’s footsteps, Variety reports. Banks, who’s also producing, will take over as Bosley.

There’s not a whole lot of information on the plot or each of the actresses’ roles just yet, but the film will see the Townsend Agency, headed of course by the unseen Charlie, expanded into a global enterprise that provides security and intelligence services to a number of private clients, Variety reports.

In a statement, Banks praised the original TV series for being “one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 70s.”

“This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels,” Banks said. “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi, and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Banks’s reboot measures up to the 2000 film, which was arguably one of the best movies to come out of early aughts. But after 15 long years, it’ll definitely be exciting to see some new faces say that signature “Good morning, Charlie” again—and kick some serious ass.

The Charlie’s Angels reboot is set to hit theaters September 2019.