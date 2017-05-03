The Chicago Bulls Don’t Know What They’re Doing

No struggling large market team—yes, including the Knicks—is held back by a more rudderless front office than the Chicago Bulls.



That’s the primary takeaway from a confusing, 40-minute long amble through the wilderness by John Paxson and Gar Forman, two decision-makers who aren’t very good at making decisions.

During that press conference, the duo questioned Fred Hoiberg’s leadership after saying he’d remain as head coach, which is a peculiar vote of confidence. And then they spoke about Rondo as if his return is the difference between them being good or bad. The Bulls will have some cap flexibility soon—possibly as early as this summer but more likely the following July, assuming Dwyane Wade opts in—which is a reason to be optimistic. But they won’t be the only team with space two summers from now, and, more importantly, why should anyone trust them to reshape a roster through free agency?

Every move this franchise has made since last offseason was, purely in a basketball sense, borderline illogical. The franchise’s star player is Jimmy Butler, who became a top-15 player this season despite awkward pieces like Rondo and Wade being plugged into his supporting cast.



The options for the Bulls this offseason regarding Butler would be to either put the ball in Butler’s hands and surround him with secondary playmakers who space the floor, alongside mobile bigs who dive, execute myriad pick-and-roll schemes, and rebound. Or, they can cash out. Just about every team in the league would love to have Butler, and with two more years guaranteed on his contract the open-market offers should be juicy.

Move on from Butler and the direction is clear: Rebuild! That’s not fun, but it also provides hope. If done right, things don’t have to be bad for a very long time. (The Boston Celtics won 25 games in 2014, and are now two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals.)

Keep Butler for another season and fail to alter the pieces around him, and, well, that’s a disaster. The front office wants Rondo back, and there’s a decent chance Wade picks up his $23.8 million player option. Rondo will turn 32 in February. Wade is already 35. Neither can shoot.

That trio can’t succeed in the modern NBA, and also, it also prevents Chicago’s (admittedly crappy) youth movement from developing in any meaningful way. Cam Payne, Denzel Valentine, Bobby Portis, and whoever they add with another mid-first-round pick in this year’s draft aren’t going to elevate Chicago above .500. Next season will be another waste of Butler’s prime. It’l lessen his trade value and cement them on the dreaded treadmill of mediocrity they’re probably comfortable jogging on.

It’s all very sad, but hardly a surprise. The Bulls front office doesn’t have an easy path to success, but some choices are better than others. Instead of bailing on this mediocrity, it appears the team is content to continue on this path. This poor franchise deserves more.