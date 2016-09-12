How Narcissists Took Over the World

Thanks in part to Donald Trump’s media diagnosis, Narcissistic Personality Disorder has overtaken “psychopath” and “bipolar” to emerge as the number one label for others’ perceived psychological failings.

On this episode of the Chosen Ones series, Gavin Hayes attempts to see what narcissism is really about. He visits experts, quizzes YouTube gurus, hangs out with the well-varnished women looking for love on the dating site BeautifulPeople.com, and goes to a narcissist support group, all the while hunting for a real-life diagnosed narcissist.