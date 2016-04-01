The CIA Accidentally Left a Bunch of Explosives on a School Bus

Original photo via Flickr user Zemlinki

After a routine training in Loudoun, Virginia, the CIA left some explosive material under the hood of a school bus, ABC reports.

The mishap occurred following an outing where dogs practiced detecting explosives, but no one realized the problem until Wednesday, which means that on Monday and Tuesday, students were zipping back to and from school, unaware that there was a bunch of explosive material just feet away from them.

The authorities say that those kids weren’t in any danger, since the explosives were “incredibly stable” and required a specific device to detonate, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, but still, forgetfulness like that doesn’t make the CIA look good. To its credit, the school district promptly issued a “sorry about the bomb bus” statement on its Facebook page.

Dean Boyd, director of the CIA’s office of public affairs, told ABC that the “CIA is a part of the northern Virginia community. Many of our officers and their children live in the area. We will do whatever it takes to prevent this from happening again.”