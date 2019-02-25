The CIA Is Live-Tweeting the Oscars for Some Reason

Most of the time, the Central Intelligence Agency’s official Twitter feed is made up of bland AMAs, random job opportunities, and facts about CIA history or whatever. But during the Oscars on Sunday night, someone in the depths of Langley has decided that it would be a good idea to jump on the bandwagon with everyone else to live-tweet the ceremony—and the whole thing is, uh, exactly as bizarre as it sounds.

As part of our #ReelvsRealCIA series, & in honor of the 7 #Oscars nominations for @Marvel’s #BlackPanther, we're exploring how much of #Wakanda’s futuristic technology is available to the real-world intelligence officers of today. pic.twitter.com/YQ3r0H34Xq — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

During tonight's #Oscars we’ll ask a series of poll questions to get your views on the feasibility of Wakandan technology today & share the expertise of a top CIA scientist, “Rebecca,” on how #Wakanda’s tech matches up w/emerging “real life” tech.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

Apparently, the CIA thinks that we all need a lesson in whether or not Marvel movies are real life, so they’ve taken it upon themselves to tweet about whether the futuristic technology in Black Panther actually exists. Spoiler: They don’t! It’s a movie!



The magic metal from #Wakanda might not exist, but there are real-life materials that possess some similar qualities to those of the fictional Wakandan isotope, #vibranium.



To learn more, see: https://t.co/B0iV7cufqA#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

In #BlackPanther, a unique metal called #vibranium helped the fictional African nation of #Wakanda become the most technologically advanced country on the planet.#ReelvsRealCIA #Oscars



Do you think vibranium is: — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The #vibranium in Black Panther’s suit protects him from kinetic damage, & vibranium sneakers are both super-quiet & amazing shock absorbers for jumping. Those would be great for spies, right?



Too bad vibranium isn’t real.#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

They’re also apparently taking suggestions about which Black Panther tech we’d all like to see in real life, so get in there now if you want to make sure some top-secret government org starts pouring funds into R&D for Kimoyo bracelets. These are your tax dollars at work!



Which fictional Wakandan technology would you most like to see made real in the future?#ReelvsRealCIA #BlackPanther #Oscars — CIA (@CIA) February 25, 2019

The whole thing is like some kind of bizarre Black Mirror mescaline dream, but this is the world we live in, everybody. At least Trump hasn’t tweeted about how much he loved Bohemian Rhapsody yet, so that’s something. Still, the whole thing begs the question: For the love of all that is holy, why does this exist?

In the words of one noble Twitter user:

Apologies to whatever CIA social media intern had to sacrifice their Sunday for this.

