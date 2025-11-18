The Classic Sitcom Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Aniston Want to Remake

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore first worked together in 1998’s The Wedding Singer. Since then, they’ve co-starred in two other movies: 50 First Dates (2004) and Blended (2014). Although the two haven’t collaborated in over a decade, they sure do seem to enjoy talking about it whenever they get the chance. For whatever reason, those discussions tend to revolve around them remaking all kinds of different things.

One movie that Barrymore has been pushing to remake with Sandler is the 1992 comedy Death Becomes Her. In the original, Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn are both in love with Bruce Willis, so much so that they ingest a magic elixir that promises eternal youth, with disastrous effects. Presumably, Sandler would be playing the Willis role. Barrymore and Sandler have also discussed the possibility of doing a remake of Planes, Trains, and Automobiles with Barrymore in the John Candy role—something she’s also discussed doing alongside Cameron Diaz.

Perhaps the most interesting idea they’ve proposed thus far is for a reimagining of the classic ABC sitcom Three’s Company. The original series, which ran for eight seasons between 1977 and 1984, starred John Ritter as a man who pretends to be gay so that he can share an apartment with two single women. Sandler would, of course, be taking on Ritter’s role as Jack Tripper in the reboot. As for his female roommates, originally played by Joyce DeWitt (Janet Wood) and Suzanne Somers (Chrissy Snow), those roles would be played by Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston.

Sandler and Aniston talked about the idea in more detail while promoting Murder Mystery 2 on Barrymore’s show a couple of years back. Sandler called the idea “incredible” and said it would be fun to do. Barrymore and Aniston both said they’d be happy to play either of the female roles, but Aniston was opposed to cutting her hair short like DeWitt’s character. They also joked about Sandler playing Mr. Roper, the temperamental old landlord played by Norman Fell on the original show. Aniston went on to say that they wouldn’t be doing “an identical reboot,” but something more “in the spirit of.”

One person who loved the idea was original cast member Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy in the first five seasons of Three’s Company. Somers appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in April of 2023 to give the reboot her blessing. Sadly, she passed away six months later. No progress seems to have been made since.