The Coachella 2015 Line-up Has Been Released and It’s Pretty Rad

Every year begins like this. First, the new year’s hangover, then the crushing defeat of your resolutions falling apart less than a week after the nubile, new annum has even begun. But then the Coachella line-up ends up being leaked and you’re reminded that it’s pretty much festival season already, so who cares about all that stuff?

A deeper look into the line-up suggests that this may be the year that dance music ascended to the dominant force on the Coachella line-up. The likes of AC/DC and Drake aside, the untz is now responsible for over 50% of the music on display.

Videos by VICE

Check it out:

