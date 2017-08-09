The Coen Brothers’ First TV Show Is Coming to Netflix

After announcing back in January that they would be making their first foray into television, the Coen brothers’ upcoming western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs has found a home on Netflix, Variety reports.

The filmmaking siblings confirmed the news Wednesday by releasing the following joint statement: “We are streaming motherfuckers!”

While details are relatively sparse for the upcoming project, we do know that the Coen brothers will write, direct, and produce Buster Scruggs as an anthology, told in six separate stories about the American West. Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will star in the title role, and James Franco, Zoe Kazan, and Ralph Ineson are all rumored to make appearances, according to IndieWire.

“The Coens are visionary directors, masterful storytellers, and colorful linguists,” Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content, said in a statement. “We are thrilled for Netflix to become home to the full range of their talents.”

In recent years, the Oscar-winning filmmakers have spent their directing efforts on movies about 1960s New York with Inside Llewyn Davis, and 1950s Hollywood with Hail, Caesar! With a new Western project, we’ll likely get to see the duo return to the gothic Americana charm that made True Grit, No Country for Old Men, and O Brother, Where Art Thou? cinematic successes.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2018.

