Of Course the College Admissions Scandal Is Getting a Lifetime Movie

Get your “Congrats, Grad!” balloons ready, everybody—the race to turn the college admissions bribery scandal into any and every conceivable form of content is on. The bizarre story that has landed actress Felicity Huffman and former Full House star Lori Loughlin in prison may have only broken last spring, but its already the subject of a forthcoming book and a miniseries from Annapurna Pictures. And now, it looks like we’re getting a Lifetime movie, too. Of course.

The TV network announced the upcoming project during a Television Critics Association meeting Tuesday morning, saying that it will officially go into production in August. The made-for-TV movie will also be called, unsurprisingly, College Admissions Scandal, The Wrap reports.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the film description reads, according to the Hollywood Reporter, likely referring to Huffman and Loughlin. “When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

Director Adam Salky will helm the project, based on a script by long-time Lifetime script Stephen Tolkin, and Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein are onboard as executive producers. There’s no word on who will play Huffman or Loughlin in the project yet, but if Lifetime is looking, William H. Macy is still available.