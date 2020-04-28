The Comedian Who Went Viral for Railing Against Coronavirus Bailouts Has a Few More Choice Words for Trump

Vic DiBitetto, the Brooklyn comedian who earned viral fame this month after broadcasting his stellar rant against the government’s neglect of the working-class during the global coronavirus pandemic, has a new message for President Donald Trump.

But this time, he did it on TV.

Videos by VICE

“You have no idea what it’s like to live paycheck by paycheck, and people who are going to lose homes, who can’t pay their mortgages. How much money do you and your friends need?” DiBitetto said on VICE TV’s political talk show “Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas.” “Have a heart, do the right thing, give these billions to the right people.”

DiBitetto previously criticized the government for doling out $1,200 in stimulus checks — barely enough to cover the average American’s rent or mortgage payment — while also securing billions for large corporate bailouts without any limits on executive pay.

In his red-faced, spit-fueled rant, he said those bailouts won’t make lenders and deep-pocketed corporations any more sympathetic to consumers. While many banks are allowing some people to defer payments, DiBitetto said that’s not enough.

“Someone who lost their job because you said to stay at home doesn’t pay the mortgage for three months, but in the fourth month they have to not only pay the month that’s due but also the three months they owed before it was furloughed? How the fuck does that help, you greedy cocksuckers?” DiBitetto said in the video.



He added in his interview with Giridharadas that he’s “from the streets” and was speaking from the heart in that video address. No political candidate or message really stands out to him, he said — he just wanted to state his own opinion. It happened to resonate with millions of people.

“I just spoke about what was bothering me, how the system is so broke. And it’s the same old, same old over and over again,” DiBitetto said. “Once again, we got to pull down our pants without the Vaseline, because once again, it’s the working man and the small businesses who are getting screwed.”

Cover: Comedian Vic DiBitetto visits VICE TV’s political talk show “Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas.” (Image: VICE TV)

