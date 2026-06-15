The Coming Mercury Retrograde in Cancer Will Bring the Past Into the Present for These 3 Zodiac Signs

Are you prepared for the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Cancer? According to astrologers, this summer will be a wild ride thanks to this transit.

“During the summer of 2026, from June 29 to July 23, Mercury will move retrograde through Cancer, bringing attention to themes connected with home, family, personal history, memories, emotional security, and close relationships,” says Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer and spiritual advisor at Nebula: Spiritual Guidance Space.

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Here’s what you should know about Mercury retrograde in Cancer—and the three signs most impacted by the transit.

What to Expect From the Upcoming Mercury Retrograde

This particular Mercury retrograde is occurring in the water sign of Cancer, a particularly sensitive and caring sign.

“Cancer is linked to nurturing, protection and emotional memory, so choices made during this period are likely to be influenced more by feelings than by pure logic,” says Arutiunian. “This can be helpful when it comes to understanding your emotional needs and strengthening bonds with loved ones, though it may also increase sensitivity, subjectivity, or a tendency to dwell on the past. For this reason, Mercury retrograde in Cancer is an ideal period for reconnecting with family, organizing domestic matters, processing old memories and patterns, and revisiting people, places, and experiences that still hold emotional meaning.”

During this time, you might find yourself experiencing more nostalgia and even reconsidering your living arrangements.

“Memories from childhood, people from your past, and emotionally significant experiences may resurface more frequently than usual,” Arutiunian warns.

Navigating Mercury Retrograde in Cancer

Many people fear Mercury retrogrades, but every transit serves a purpose. It’s important to find the positives and use the event as an opportunity to grow and expand.

“Mercury retrograde is not a ‘bad’ period, and it doesn’t mean you should put your life on hold or be afraid to make any decisions,” says Arutiunian. “It’s a time to revisit unfinished business, old contacts, documents, projects, and ideas.”

While issues from the past might resurface, it merely means there’s more healing needed to move forward. For example, maybe you thought you were “over” a past family betrayal, when really, it’s still subconsciously influencing you. Mercury retrograde might highlight this problem so you can finally address it.

“Retrograde motion heightens the need to analyze your own decisions and draw conclusions from past experiences,” says Arutiunian. “It’s not so much about starting something completely new as it is about finishing, correcting, and putting in order what you’ve already begun.”

Additionally, while this transit might bring some tech issues or miscommunications, it merely asks us to be more alert, patient, and intentional.

“It’s worth checking information more carefully, as the number of errors, misunderstandings, and inaccuracies in communication increases,” Arutiunian says. “It’s helpful to review, edit, rewrite, refine, and improve what already exists. Any delays are often necessary for a person to notice details they previously missed. Any glitches with technology, transportation, or paperwork usually point to areas where mistakes have long accumulated or where an update is needed.”

Overall, Mercury retrograde is a great time to reconnect with the right people and restore lost knowledge and skills, Arutiunian concludes.

Signs Most Impacted by Mercury Retrograde in Cancer

While we all will experience the impact of this particular Mercury retrograde, three signs will be particularly influenced.

Cancer

With Mercury retrograde occurring in Cancer, this water sign will likely experience this transit the heaviest.

“Cancers may feel this period on an emotional level more,” says Arutiunian. “Some situations may trigger sensitive topics or patterns from the past, inviting Cancers to rethink or work on something they’ve been struggling with before.”

Gemini and Virgo

Both Gemini and Virgo will also be deeply impacted by Mercury retrograde in Cancer.

According to Arutiunian, these two signs “may feel the urge to review or come back to old situations and emotional matters. Those signs may feel like things are moving much slower than usual, or that they need to take the initiative to revisit old problems.”