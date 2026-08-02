The Common Bedroom Habits That Are Causing Couples to Break Up

The bedroom is supposed to be a sanctuary. For a surprising number of couples, it’s more like hell on earth.

A new survey of 2,000 American adults found that roughly one in five have ended a relationship at least in part because of a partner’s sleep habits. Seventeen percent said it was the sole reason. Another 6 percent called it a contributing factor. The American relationship, it seems, has a snooze button — and a lot of people have hit it.

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The survey, commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress and conducted by Talker Research, asked respondents to describe what actually did them in. Snoring dominated, turning up in 62 percent of the breakup accounts and ranking as the most aggravating sleep habit overall, cited by 44 percent of everyone polled. One person described an ex who “snored like a chainsaw” and said they “couldn’t take it anymore.” That’s a breakup, but it’s also a potential medical situation — untreated obstructive sleep apnea is extremely common and, left alone, ruins sleep for everyone in the room.

The specifics get stranger from there. One respondent’s dealbreaker was a partner who “watch[ed] war shows all night.” Another said, “eating potato chips in bed was the final straw.” Ridiculous on the surface, but the chips were never really the point. Resentment has to start somewhere, and after enough sleepless nights, a bag of Lay’s at midnight is as good a reason as any.

Tossing and turning bothered 30 percent of respondents; blanket-stealing, 27 percent. Watching TV in bed irritated 24 percent. Eating in bed and getting up to use the bathroom each landed at 18 percent. Sleeptalking came in at 12 percent, and sleepwalking at 7 percent, which, to be fair, is a hard one to hold against someone.

A Lot of People Don’t Even Tell Their Partner the Real Reason for the Breakup

There’s also a notable honesty gap running through all of this. Among the people who ended things over sleep, 54 percent actually told their partner the real reason. The remaining 46 percent blamed something else, which means a lot of exes are out there attributing a breakup to “growing apart” when the actual cause was industrial-grade snoring.

Snoring bothered women more than men, 49 percent to 39 percent. A 2026 study out of the American Thoracic Society conference found that among couples who sleep separately, misaligned schedules (61 percent) and a partner’s movement (59 percent) were the most cited reasons for the split. One in six couples now sleeps apart at least once a week. Eighty percent of their partners consider it a good thing.

For the 64 percent of survey respondents who said they’re willing to live with the disruption, the workarounds have gotten creative. A quarter have tried supplements or medication. One in five sleep in a separate bed or room. Around 17 percent bought a new mattress, 16 percent started wearing headphones to bed, and 14 percent saw a doctor. That’s a lot of effort and money before anyone throws in the towel.

What consistently broken sleep does to a person isn’t exactly a mystery. Fatigue doesn’t make anyone more patient, forgiving, or reasonable — and a partner who’s been staring at the ceiling for months tends to notice. Eventually, love and resentment are sharing a bed, and only one of them is getting any rest.