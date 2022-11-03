The Coolest Drops This Week, From NatGeo Reeboks to a Rowing Blazers Collab

Wake up, babe—November just dropped. Don’t let our new month-induced excitement fool you though; we’ll definitely miss seeing our enormous Home Depot skeleton standing guard outside our front door (but at least we can eat our feelings with half-priced candy sourced directly from our local CVS). A new month also means new product launches to scoop for ourselves or to add to the gift pile for our besties, siblings, and significant others.

Last week was filled with all sorts of treasures better than two gold doubloons, including a collab between The Arrivals and iconic 90s shoe brand Simple; KAWS’ latest work with The North Face; and a bubbly mashup between Jeremy Lin and seltzer company Sanzo. This week, we have even more collabs, including rugby-inspired athleisure from Rowing Blazers, bakeware cooked up by famous dessert destination Milk Bar and VICE team favorite Made In, a ritzy aperitif kit from Ghia for epic mocktails, and La Colombe coffee that supports a great cause.

Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall

If you’re into Britpop rugby vibes, this Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall collab is calling your name. It has the classic silhouette of a rugby shirt, while adding a twist with oversized embroidered logos at the chest.

Reebok’s National Geographic Nano X2 Grow kicks

If your love language is landscapes, nature photography, and hiking trails, these Reebok kicks inspired by National Geographic will be up your alley. They feature animal print uppers—roar—made of sustainable cotton and eucalyptus, and the Floatride Energy Foam on the sole provides lightweight, resilient, and responsive comfort, while its outsole provides grip for traction. Slay, (lion) king.

Hydrow’s colorful new Wave Rowers

Hate huffing on a treadmill and wish you were rowing down a river? Snag a Hydrow Wave Rower, ya dingus. The high-tech fitness machine mimics the feeling of rowing on water, features a 16” screen, and includes over 4,000 workouts. Know what’s even better? It just dropped in four new colors: River, Forest, Sunrise, and Sunset. Get a full body workout in style.

Milk x Made-In

We’re big fans of Made In’s high-end cookware and Milk Bar’s ridiculously addictive truffles and layer cake, so we’re ready to kick things up a notch by putting our culinary skills to work with this bakeware collab. This French porcelain baking dish boasts an 8-inch by 8-inch baking surface and shines with Milk Bar’s iconic logo. It’s also nonstick, dishwasher-safe, and thermal-shock-resistant. Get ready to bake Milk Bar’s signature pie—or your own.

La Colombe ‘Lyon’

The lovely roosters over at La Colombe have relaunched the brand’s medium roast Lyon coffee, with rich notes of caramel, brownie, and toffee. Each bag sold provides a $2 donation to the ACLU, supporting “its efforts to defend and preserve individual rights and civil liberties for all.” The release comes in nine different grinds, so you can support the cause (and enjoy the delicious coffee) regardless of whether you use a French press or an espresso machine.

Ghia’s Cocktail Box

The holidays will be here faster than you can swipe left, and a natty drink lineup is essential for impressing guests. Natural, alcoholic options should be part of the drink repertoire, but you need something to sip on in between all those dirty martinis and pickleback shots. Low and behold, Ghia’s Cocktail Box. This mocktail god combo features a full-sized bottle of Ghia (a VICE editor fave), a fancy pour spout, a handmade totem glass designed in collaboration with artist Sophie Lou Jacobsen, two hand-blown glass stirrers, and two holiday coasters. While this gift set is alcohol-free, it’s so festive that you can still expect mid-party dancing on the coffee table.

Timberland x Pangaia Boots

Timberland has been a footwear staple for years, thanks in no small part to its reliable slate of work boots. Whether you’re working a construction site or need a pair of quality boots for the snow with a little extra cultural cachet, the brand’s collaboration with Pangaia features three colorways: bright green, pink, and—naturally—Timberland’s signature “Wheat”. The collaboration model also features a lug sole for traction, a traditional padded collar, and the iconic Timberland tree logo.

Le Creuset’s new luxe tones

The French lord of Dutch ovens launched two new luxe hues that span across the suite of its products: a chocolate “Ganache” colorway and red wine-inspired “Rhone”. In case you’re new here, Le Creuset’s signature Dutch ovens are made of enameled cast iron, dishwasher-safe, and oven safe for temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Whip up that green bean casserole, champ.

See you next week.

