The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Furry Phone Cases to Dead Celeb Collabs

When Shania said, “Looks like we made it. Look how far we’ve come, my baby,” she specifically meant here, at the check-out line, with your arms full of leathery fresh Dr Martens, carrot halwa ice cream, and a fuzzy bunny ear outfit for your iPhone. That’s because Shania knows it’s Friday, and time to unfurl the collaborations and drops that gave us a serotonin boost this week.
Last week’s drops fulfilled our dreams of cartoon varsity jackets, ginger spritzes, and Carhartt jackets, and this week, we’re whippin’ out the credit card for furry Balenciaga phone cases, ice cream infused with amazing Indian-inspired flavors, and a streetwear homage to Anna Nicole Smith. It’s layering season, meaning that there’s no better time to upgrade your boots (to sick Dr Martens x New Haven jawns), invest in a new Woolrich jacket, or grab a 90s-icon-emblazoned sweatshirt.
Here are the best drops this week, from some of our greatest-hits brands, including Dr. Martens, HUF, Adidas, and Uniqlo.
Dr Martens x New Haven’s slick collab
The iconic boot brand just dropped a fresh pair in collaboration with New Haven, and it’s made out of C.F. Stead Classic leather, finished with a dual-branded sock liner, and constructed in Dr Marten’s original Wollaston factory. Necessary, because we need new leaf-crunching boots, and the soles of these puppies are actually Goodyear-welted lines that are heat-sealed at 700°C to stay put. The bottom line: These clompers will turn you into a sexy, human steam engine.
Dr Martens x Haven
Woolrich’s new collection is equal parts modern and timeless
It’s time to assume the gorpcore lord avatar for fall. That’s why we’re blowing our weekly PSL allowance on these quilted overshirts from the new Woolrich collection, which are made in partnership with the historic fabric specialist British Millerain, and made out of breathable, light, and warm Vivo Outdoor insulation. They come in colorways like Erudite Pumpkin and Well-Read Moss that will make them wonder–are you en route to Balmoral? Sitting FROW with ASAP Rocky? Also, something tells us Senator Sanders would give this mountain jacket a mittened thumbs up. Just scope the whole collection, every piece will last until you die.
Guess is reviving its love affair with Anna Nicole Smith
We think about Anna Nicole Smith a lot, TBH. And in this cultural moment of looking back on 90s icons that never really got treated fairly in the public eye, she is definitely one of the legends at the top of the list. The bombshell of all bombshells, Anna Nicole Smith dropped onto the scene with her greatest-of-all-time Guess campaigns, which the brand has revived for this capsule collection featuring her likeness. Pay homage to our queen with men’s and women’s button-ups, sweatshirts, mesh longsleeves, and more.
You’re all ears
So is Balenciaga. Is it just us, or is the fashion house the only one having a really fun time during Fashion Week? The people deserve a Simpsons digital runway. They also deserve (faux) fur phone fluffers and AirPod holders that say, “My other car is a Studebaker Commander. With hydraulics.” The high-roller gift of all high-roller gifts.
Uniqlo U Selvedge Fit Jeans
Daaaaamn. These jeans are so clean-cut, they could chop our onions. Just look at that silhouette, and that shade of raw indigo. These denim slacks would be just as at home on the streets of Milan as they would on Dad during Zack’s graduation dinner at Outback Steakhouse, and that’s because they’re part of the Uniqlo U collection led by the legendary Christophe Lemaire of Hermès and Lemaire (durrr) fame. He’s kind of turned into France’s biggest champion of elegant, low-key luxury. At under $50, these are truly a steal—which is why they’re flying off the shelves.
LL Bean x Todd Snyder’s retro-outdoorsy collab
We were waiting on this collab for a while, and now that it’s here, we’re diving face-first into all this outdoorsy-but-cocktail-bar-friendly autumnal gorpcore swag. There’s plenty of sherpa, knits, and fishing iconography to go around, but it’s selling out quickly, so we’ll be stacking our carts today, thanks.
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder
Kalamata Kitchen x Malai making crazy-good ice cream (that ships straight to you)
You scream, I scream, and in-between, we sob. Anyways. Here’s some delicious new ice cream from Kalamata Kitchen and Brooklyn’s insanely good ice cream outpost Malai, featuring flavors like Hibiscus Chaat Masala Sorbet, Sweet Milk, Mango and Cream, and Carrot Halwa that are all directly inspired by childhood culinary memories of Malai Ice Cream’s founder, Pooja Bavishi, and which you can now finally buy online through Goldbelly. Shipping is free, so order up.
Kalamata Kitchen X Malai
Love prints? You’ll drool over Adidas x Marimekko
Marimekko is the iconic, 1960s Finnish design house that can take all of my money, because no one, and I mean no one, does graphic floral and mid-century prints like those dudes. The label has partnered up with Adidas on new sneakers, workout, and athleisure ‘fits that almost make me want to quit smoking, or else assume a nice, deep squat in those retro track pants. Buy it all up before Wes Anderson’s stylist does.
A Prismatic Plants tie dye pouch for all your lighters, lip balms, and pre-rolls
Cuties need multiple pouches. We need them for our loose joints, tinctures, condoms, vax cards, and everything else floating around our tote bags. This little number by Prismatic Plants was given a tie dye wash made out of plants that is on-brand with our psychedelic bog witch persona.
Prismatic Plants
HUF x Miles Davis for the jazzy skaters
Keith “HUF” Hufnagel’s streetwear brand pays homage to jazz king Miles Davis with some cool, highly-layerable apparel that has us
jazzed for future collaborations. Has there ever been a better album name than Birth of the Cool?
HUF x Miles Davis
HUF x Miles Davis
That’s all for now, folks. See you next week [crawls into trumpet case].
Ultraboost 21 X Marimekko