The Cosmere RPG Expands Into The Mistborn Universe

The Cosmere RPG has allowed players to adventure in the world of The Stormlight Archives since its launch, but now there are materials available for new adventures to begin in the world of Mistborn and the planet Scadrial.

Mistborn Cosmere RPG Physical Books Are Now Available

Screenshot: Brotherwise Games

The Cosmere RPG launched in 2025 with full support of the Stormlight Archives campaign setting. Now, a year later, the TTRPG is expanding into another corner of the Cosmere as promised.

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Earlier this fall the Mistborn adventures became available digitally, but now the physical products and full launch of the Mistborn expansion are widely available.

The Mistborn books expand on the core Cosmere RPG rules to adapt gameplay to the magic system from the Mistborn novels. Additionally, there is plenty of material available for game masters to study up on the Mistborn setting and prepare their own adventures or run the published campaign.

Players and game masters who are curious to try out the game can check out the following products at their local game shop or online:

Mistborn World Guide — Cosmere RPG $59.99 This guide to Scadrial’s history and cultures is also the first official art book for the series! Whether you’re new to the setting or a longtime fan, the Mistborn World Guide is a beautifully illustrated sourcebook for the setting’s first two eras. This book is also an essential resource for the Cosmere Roleplaying Game. Together with the Mistborn Handbook, it contains everything you need to begin your journey in a mist-shrouded world of secrets, heists, and rebellion.

Mistborn Handbook — Cosmere RPG $59.99 This core rulebook for the Cosmere Roleplaying Game contains everything you need to build characters in either era of the Mistborn campaign setting. Mistborn Era 1 offers a dark fantasy world of heists, horror, rebellion, and ballroom intrigue. Era 2 adds pulp adventure, secret societies, and gunslinging action. In both eras, heroes face personal battles while defending the world from the influence of nefarious gods.

Mistborn Legacy — Cosmere RPG $49.99 When the Final Empire falls, the Gilded Few rise. They seek the Eternity Spike, an artifact created to empower a new Lord Ruler. These events kick off an epic Mistborn adventure for the Cosmere Roleplaying Game, spanning two eras and two parties. In Era 1 (levels 1–6), characters will navigate ballroom intrigue, horrific secrets, and the Siege of Luthadel. Their choices echo across the centuries in Era 2, when a new party (levels 3–9) must complete a thrilling treasure hunt to thwart nefarious nobles. Note: This adventure requires a copy of the Mistborn Handbook to play.

Mistborn GM Screen — Cosmere RPG $12.99 The Mistborn GM screen is a full color, three-panel GM screen arranged in landscape format for easy viewing over the top of the screen. Includes common game rules for actions, conditions, and other useful information.

Mistborn Deluxe Dice — Cosmere RPG $49.99 The Mistborn Deluxe Metal Dice Set includes 8 dice based on the basic Allomantic metals! The highest face on each die has been replaced by the symbol for that metal. They’re even subtly themed to represent which metals are “pushing” and “pulling.” Includes all standard RPG dice from a d4 to d20, as well as an additional d20 for advantage and disadvantage rolls and a d6 Plot die for use with the Cosmere RPG. All 8 dice will come in a deluxe magnetic-clasp storage box.



At launch, that is everything that is available for gamers to check out. If the expansion turns out to be a hit, then hopefully additional adventures and rule expansions could arrive in the future.

Now that the Mistborn and Stormlight Archives settings are available, it will be very interesting to see what is next for the Cosmere RPG. There are a lot of different directs the game creators could go from here, but the next iteration and products have not been revealed just yet.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Cosmere RPG and other TTRPG news and updates.

The Mistborn – Cosmere RPG products are all available now at local game shops and digitally through Roll20 and Demiplane.