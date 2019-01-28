Rachel True of ‘The Craft’ Says Convention Excluded Her Because She’s Black

It’s been 23 years since Rachel True appeared in the cult-classic film The Craft alongside Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, and Neve Campbell. Considered the seminal teen occult film of the 1990s, True, the only Black character in the ensemble, played a Catholic school girl who conjured up spells against enemies.



Photo courtesy of Columbia Pictures



Now, True claims that “casual racism” is the reason why she’s been excluded from press opportunities related to the film.

“I think it’s interesting these conventions are booking Neve, Fairuza, and Robin all together, but excluding me. Sounds about white,” she said on Twitter.



“Maybe it’s just an oversight but…I mean…it’s a film about four fucking girls—not three,” she continues. “I’m not calling out anyone convention in particular because it’s more than one and they don’t realize the casual racism to the choice. So if you attend those sorts of things let them know…especially if you’re white, I guess.”



The actress did not return Broadly’s request for comment.

In October 2018, True attended the Alamo City Comic Con for a panel about The Craft with Campbell and Balk. While she didn’t specify which conventions she’s been excluded from, she did post a message from an alleged convention organizer who appeared to be doubling down on excluding her in light of her Twitter statements.

Since The Craft, True has appeared in several films and television shows including her co-lead role with Essence Atkins in Half & Half that appeared on UPN from 2002 to 2004. True was in the news last December after claiming she receives little residual income from the syndication of her show.



Hollywood’s diversity issues, including representation and pay parity, have become hot topics since more actors began embracing inclusion riders that systematically break down barriers of entry for underrepresented groups. Micheal B. Jordan, Regina King —and more recently—Tessa Thompson in solidarity with Time’s Up, have all pledged to work with more women and people of color in directorial and production roles.

“Ultimately my aim’s to advocate for myself and maybe help diversify these conventions,” True said about her tweets. “After FanCon, people are looking for places to see their faves. I’m invited to 2-3 a year and I’m often the only POC at the event.”