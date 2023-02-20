The Creative Leads of the Two Dead Spaces Check Each Other’s Work

Patrick’s gone, which means it’s time for 5-star runtimes about tactics, cover and concealment mechanics, and a game taking up Rob’s time, Broken Arrow. Then, Cado and Ren are having the cyber-noir time of their lives Shadows of Doubt, a detective game mashing up procedural generation, voxels, and immersive sims. Later, Rob and Patrick have a joint conversation with the creative directors of the original Dead Space and its new remake. After the break, Ren takes us to the magical world of Wild Hearts, Koei-Tecmo’s attempt at a Monster Hunter-like that’s actually got something to say. Finally, Rob’s soaking in the Pacific Northwest vibes from Pacific Drive, aka STALKER in a station wagon.

