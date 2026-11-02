The Creepiest Thing About ‘The Conjuring 2’ Might Be What Happened Behind the Scenes

Although a priest was brought in to bless the set of The Conjuring 2 before filming began, it apparently didn’t prevent one of the production’s creepier behind-the-scenes incidents. According to Patrick Wilson, who played Ed Warren in the movie, a crew member captured footage of a soundstage curtain at Warner Bros. Studios that seemingly came to life while he was working nearby. This was reportedly while the unidentified person was painting after shooting had wrapped for the day.

“It was a huge curtain that went from the floor to the ceiling, which was just sort of waving violently and there was no door open or no fan on; no nothing,” Wilson explained. “One of the painters went behind it and couldn’t figure out where the movement was coming from,” he continued, adding that the unexplained episode lasted for about a minute.

Videos by VICE

Play video

‘The Conjuring 2’ Set Was Blessed by a Priest, but Something Strange Still Happened

Wilson went on to say, “That was a very, very odd occurrence because nothing else was moving around it and nothing else was blowing. You didn’t even hear any air, but you watched these curtains sort of violently going. It was pretty trippy.” He also claimed that he’d been sent the video at one point. Director James Wan confirmed its existence in an interview from around that same time, but so far, it doesn’t appear to have been made public.

Despite clearly believing something paranormal happened that evening, Wilson said working on horror movies didn’t bother him. While he admitted that he finds ghost stories fascinating, he insisted that he isn’t actually scared by them. “If spirits are out there I don’t think that they’re bad,” said Wilson. “I feel sorry for more of them, I guess. That’s curious to me.”