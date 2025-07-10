The ‘Creepy’ Trend Targeting OnlyFans Models

A disturbing new trend is taking over OnlyFans, and creators are calling it out for what it is: invasive, manipulative, and downright creepy.

Layla Kelly, New Zealand’s most popular OnlyFans star, says men have been posing as women using fake profiles—complete with images pulled from unsuspecting strangers online—to gain access to content they wouldn’t normally get. Some go as far as using wedding photos or ID cards to convince her they’re real.

“One guy even sent me a wedding photo paired with a driving licence,” Kelly told news.com.au. “I knew it had to be his wife or his sister. Either way, I highly doubt she knew what he was up to.”

While Kelly says roleplay itself isn’t the issue, this version of it crosses a line. “I personally don’t have a problem with people pretending to be someone else. If that’s their fetish, then that’s okay,” she said. “Where it crosses the line is when someone, who hasn’t consented or given permission, is having their identity and photos used unknowingly.”

OnlyFans Models Say These Fans Are ‘Creepy’

Some of the images are nude. Some are women who have no idea they’re being pulled into adult spaces. Kelly says she tries to verify accounts and reminds these subscribers that OnlyFans’ terms prohibit using someone else’s photos, especially without their consent.

Lucy Banks, a former adult performer and founder of a marketing agency for creators, has seen it all before. “Often the motivation is to try and get free content out of you,” she said. “But they don’t realize they are a dime a dozen. It happens all the time, so we can see it a mile away.”

Other messages go into deeply fetishized territory. Banks recalled a subscriber pretending to be a woman asking graphic, detailed questions about gynecological exams. “He would go on and on about speculums and internal examinations,” she said. “You can tell straight away that it’s a guy.”

Kelly said the bigger problem isn’t the bad fake-outs. It’s the harm to the women whose bodies and identities are being exploited behind the scenes. “It kind of makes me wonder what these men are getting out of it,” she said. “And I think it’s the chase of special attention.”

She also reminded her followers—and the men behind these accounts—that using someone else’s intimate images without permission is illegal in both Australia and New Zealand.

“I wish I could say this was a rare thing, but it happens all the time,” Kelly said. “They give themselves away by saying things like, ‘I’m such a dirty little s–t,’ like what? Most women do not describe themselves like that.”