The Crushing Weight Of Expectation: Previewing Tottenham vs. Liverpool

More than perhaps anyone else in the Premier League, Tottenham and Liverpool have an uneasy relationship with expectation. Both clubs have great historical pedigree, and both have shown a tendency to underachieve in the modern era. While Spurs fans have been waiting since 1961 for a league title, casting jealous eyes at their North London neighbours all through the nineties and noughties, Liverpool have gone from being the undisputed champions of England to occasional challengers over the course of two decades. Inevitably, their supporters are desperate for a return to the glory days. When either team goes on a promising run, their desperation reaches fever pitch.



For Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp, that has the potential to be seriously problematic. While Tottenham almost won the league last season playing a bold, attractive brand of football, Klopp has inspired a fresh wave of enthusiasm from an Anfield crowd previously bored to tears by the wearisome, sub-motivational corporate-speak of Brendan Rodgers. That has left expectations high at both clubs, and fans daring to dream of something special this season, or at least a place in the top four. The reality, however, is that the Premier League is more unforgiving than ever before.

With Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City resurgent, the competition for a Champions League place is formidable. While Arsenal have their own problems to worry about, Arsene Wenger has a longstanding habit of sneaking into that fourth and final spot. The reality is that at least one of Spurs and Liverpool is likely to miss out, leaving their fans bitterly disappointed. That could leave Klopp and Pochettino under serious pressure as the campaign goes on.

When Spurs host Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, then, it will be a match between two sides with a shared predicament. Klopp and Pochettino are tasked not only with winning football matches, but also with managing expectation off the pitch. Should they stumble in their efforts to bear that burden, the resulting disenchantment could crush the life out of their respective seasons. With that in mind, it’s probably best they play out a 1-1 draw.

