The Cyber Front in the War on Ukraine

There are a lot of companies out there willing to sell shady customers the tools they need to spy on just about anyone. All over the world, software vendors like Hacking Team and NSO Group will help you break into a cellphone or read an email you’re not supposed to. But that might soon be changing.

On this episode of Cyber, Motherboard senior staff writer Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai joins host Matthew Gault to talk about spyware vendors. It’s the subject of Lorenzo’s new piece, “The US Crackdown on Spyware Vendors Is Only Beginning.”

Videos by VICE

After a brief break, Gault and Franceschi-Bicchierai discuss the war in Ukraine. It’s a wide-ranging conversation about the digital battleground. As of this recording, Russian Government Websites are Down and the world is discussing whether it’s feasible and effective to prevent Russia from updating its software. Gault also talks about how a college professor used Google Maps traffic data to figure out the war had started before news had even broken.

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live on Wednesdays at 4pm EST. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.