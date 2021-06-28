The ‘Cyber Ninja’ Trying to Steal Arizona for Trump Is in a Wild New QAnon Movie

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Doug Logan is the man responsible for the highly controversial election audit taking place in Arizona, the results of which could trigger violence among pro-Trump extremists. But now he’s also the star of a new conspiracy film baselessly claiming the CIA is behind a plot to steal the election from former president Donald Trump.

Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas, was revealed Saturday night to be one of the stars of a new film called “The Deep Rig,” which also features Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser who has become one of the leading figures within the QAnon movement.

“If we don’t fix our election integrity now, we may no longer have a democracy,” Logan says toward the end of the film, according to Arizona Mirror’s Jerod MacDonald-Evoy, who attended Saturday’s premiere.

In the weeks leading up to the film’s release, many people had speculated about the voice of a person named simply as “Anon” in the trailer for the film. But on Saturday night it was confirmed that the voice was Logan, claiming without evidence that the CIA was somehow responsible for widespread election fraud.

The film was directed by Roger R. Richards, whose previous work includes a film that claimed 9/11 was the work of aliens. Despite this track record, Richards and his crew received unprecedented access to the audit floor prior to and during ballot counting. At one point in the film, MacDonald-Evoy reported, the film shows a close-up shot of a voter’s ballot.

The premiere took place at the Dream City Church in north Phoenix, while thousands of others handed over $45 each to watch a simultaneous livestream of the film.

The film can also be licensed for $500 to those looking to host their own in-person screenings. The filmmakers say all the money will contribute to funding the Arizona audit, a subject that is shrouded in mystery.

The premiere was attended by Flynn’s brother Joseph, who is currently suing CNN for saying he was a QAnon follower, and Patrick Byrne, the Overstock.com founder who funded the film and provided the source material through his book of the same name.

Also in attendance was Karen Fann, the president of the Arizona Senate, who awarded the audit contract to Cyber Ninjas, even though the company had no experience running election audits.

One of the guest speakers on Saturday night was Austin Steinbart, a significant figure in the QAnon community. Steinbart, who claims that he is Q, has also claimed that a future version of himself has sent messages back to his current self so he can reveal what he calls the truth about the “deep state” protecting pedophiles.

Steinbart was arrested in 2020 for posting medical information about NFL players, including medical images; he was then caught trying to use a synthetic penis during a drug test related to the arrest.

While the documentary lacks any evidence to back up the claims it makes about election fraud, it is just the latest part of a wide-ranging effort to promote the theory that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent—an effort being led by Trump himself.

As “The Deep Rig” was premiering, thousands of miles away in Ohio Trump was speaking at his first post-election rally, where he whipped the crowd into a frenzy by calling the election the “crime of the century.” The crowd responded by chanting “Trump won! Trump won! Trump won!”

Arizona is now ground zero for conservatives tracking what they claim is widespread election fraud. The audit site has even been visited by GOP lawmakers from other states looking to conduct similar audits.

The audit is taking place despite several bipartisan audits showing no signs of fraud, and despite the Republican-led Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County calling Cyber Ninjas “grifters and con artists.”

Trump has become increasingly obsessed with the audit and has reportedly told aides privately that the findings could lead to his return to the Oval Office as soon as August—something which simply cannot happen.

And yet it is Logan and Cyber Ninjas who will produce the report outlining the results of the audit based on processes that have been riddled with errors and a lack of transparency. And already, QAnon conspiracy message boards are making wild claims about what the report will find, including claims that it will show hundreds of thousands of ballots are missing or that boxes of ballots from Asia were imported to boost Biden’s share of the vote.

To underline just how critical the report Logan produces is, Department of Homeland Security officials last week spoke to lawmakers in Congress to express their concerns about possible violence among extremists when they realize this audit, or others like it, will not put Trump back in the White House.