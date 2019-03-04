The Cybersecurity Industry Makes Millions, But Is It Keeping Us Safe?

Last year, investors poured $5 billion in cybersecurity startups. The whole industry will be worth $170 billion in three years, according to a recent estimate. There’s so many infosec companies that it’s becoming difficult to keep track of them all. And yet, are we all any more secure? Is the infosec industry really keeping us safe? Is it even focusing on the right problems?

This week, tens of thousands of people will meet in San Francisco for the year’s biggest information security gathering focused on business: the RSA Conference. Kelly Shortridge, vice president of product strategy at Capsule8, a New York City-based security startup, joined CYBER to talk about the cybersecurity industrial complex, and about her piece: The Infosec Reckoning Has Arrived.

In this episode, Shortridge and host Ben Makuch talk about what all these infosec startups are actually doing—and whether they’re actually helping to secure anything.