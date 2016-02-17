The Daft Punk Joke on ‘Family Guy’ Will Make You Feel Like a Snot-Nosed Kid Again

When I was an impressionable middle schooler, easily taken in by raunchy humor, I watched a lot of Family Guy. These days I mostly watch Vines of sandwiches wearing sunglasses. However, it’s nice to check in and see what pop culture Seth MacFarlane and co are deftly incorporating into the show every once in a while, for nostalgia’s sake. When I saw that they’d mentioned Daft Punk, I was more than a little curious.

On its latest episode, the show takes shots at Lana Del Rey—the joke is that her music sounds like a fart—and features a bit where the show’s star, the lovable fool Peter, mistakes Daft Punk’s “Around The World” for Billy Joel’s “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song).” After all these years he still just doesn’t quite get it. Music identification app Shazam gets a little product placement in the process, and scummy bachelor Quagmire also threatens to lacerate Peter with the shards of a beer mug. Check out the clip above, and revisit Daft Punk’s previous appearance on Family Guy here.

