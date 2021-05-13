Mysterious New ‘News’ Sites Can’t Stop Praising Modi Amid COVID Crisis

Leaders in India’s ruling party are sharing articles praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to the country’s devastating COVID-19 crisis.

But the catch is they are from obscure websites with names eerily similar to mainstream news outlets in the UK and Australia, specifically The Guardian and The Australian. Both international publications (and many others) have run coverage critical of Modi’s response to the pandemic.

Amit Malviya, who heads the ruling party’s Information and Technology department, tweeted an article partially headlined “PM Modi has been working hard” by a site called The Daily Guardian to his half a million followers on May 11.

Death is big news, recovery is not. Do we know that more than 85% people recover without hospitalization and only 5% need critical care. But the larger debate in the country is not about recovery or death: it is about who should be blamed for the pandemic. https://t.co/O3zmOoN935 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 11, 2021

And Kiren Rijiju, also a minister in Modi’s government, tweeted the same link to his nearly one million followers. Other ministers did the same.

Some Twitter users accused the ruling party of creating the site, but it is actually owned by an Indian entrepreneur who also has a TV network that runs several news channels.

⚠️Fake News Site Alert⚠️



After International shame by @guardian, BJP IT CELL made a desi version of the website "The Daily Guardian" run by BJP karyakartas to counter the COVID Mismanagement.



It has now come down to ministers sharing articles from FARZI WEBSITES



Reality 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Hop9hYcwgP — Siddharth (@SidKeVichaar) May 11, 2021

The Twitter handle for The Daily Guardian tweets mostly in all caps and boldly claims that it is the “finest daily newspaper of the country,” although it appears to have recently launched. The independent Indian news site The Wire says The Daily Guardian doesn’t seem to have a print edition, but it does feature an e-paper on its website.

Internationally renowned Guardian newspaper was criticizing Modi



So someone from Uttar Pradesh created a website called Daily Guardian to post news praising Modi 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UnzH1euHal — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 11, 2021

Sudesh Verma, the author of the article that praised the government’s COVID-19 response, is a member of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has previously written a book called “Narendra Modi: The Game Changer.”

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of Indian fact-checking site Alt News, told VICE World News that The Daily Guardian is a platform being used as a “government-friendly” publication to imply that “Modi is not at fault” for the crisis.

Another article making the rounds was from similarly obscure The Australia Today. The site’s latest piece claims, “Besides COVID-19, India is also fighting with vulture journalists, who are spreading more panic and despair than pandemic.”

After The Australian published an article titled, “Modi leads India into a viral apocalypse,” India’s ambassador in Canberra wrote a letter to the publication and said the article was “completely baseless, malicious and slanderous.” The Australia Today soon published an article titled, “Indian community demands apology from Australian newspaper for calling India ‘hell’.”

“The purpose of both websites is different,” Sinha explained. “The Australia Today is clearly managed by Indian origin people but the website is made to look like it is an international organisation.”

The site took James Oaten, an Australian journalist, to task on Twitter after he said that the news site wasn’t Australian.

You really need to take off your colonial glasses @james_oaten #Australia is much more diverse than your imaginations. @abcnews please educate your reporters to respect other media outlets. @MadelineHayman @kishor_nr @MelbPressClub

respect #Multicultural_Media

· https://t.co/8vfWapD2d0 — The Australia Today (@TheAusToday) May 11, 2021

Indian analyst and professor Ashok Swain explained the government is under tremendous pressure and willing to go to any length for “brand management and image shaping.”

Modi’s administration even arranged an image building workshop for 300 of its top officials, as they deal with close to a million COVID-19 cases every three days, oxygen shortages, overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.

“The government continues to peddle half-truth that foreign media is hyping the crisis. However, when the situation is so grave and social media is showing hundreds of people dying without oxygen and dozens of dead bodies floating in the rivers, the Indian media has no other option but to report those incidents,” he said.

“Even this basic reporting has angered the Modi regime.”

Modi’s pandemic choice: Protect his image or protect India. HE CHOSE HIMSELF. pic.twitter.com/QjXmXRvl6A — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 11, 2021

Michael Kugelman, the Deputy Director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center said the ruling BJP “will go to any length to try to project positivity about its leaders-even during a raging pandemic, and even if it entails using bizarre tactics.”

“There is a perfect storm at play here. You have a government that is highly sensitive to criticism from abroad, that is fixated on its image, and that is facing the most serious political crisis during its seven years in power. The result is predictable: An all-out, all-hands-on-deck effort to push back against negative foreign media coverage,” Kugelman told VICE World News.

