The Dankest Memes of Elon Musk Smoking Weed

“Elon Musk smokes weed live on YouTube with Joe Rogan” might seem like a sentence created by some sort of internet Mad Lib generator, but unfortunately, this is an actual event that has occurred in real life.

Yes, the business magnate (or “magnet,” as the video description reads) faced a doink live on YouTube for an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Thursday night, and, predictably, not too long after, the internet lost its damn mind. Amidst Tesla’s stock tumbling and speculation about whether or not he actually inhaled, Twitter and Reddit were buzzing with Musk marijuana memes (sorry).

Though there doesn’t appear to be a universally agreed-upon format just yet, initial reactions look promising:

Ok Elon, here's our big moment. act like you've been here before. just a regular guy smoking weed with a friend. here we go. pic.twitter.com/5g5k7ZF7gb — Rob (@robrousseau) September 7, 2018

"so the dogs of Paw Patrol, they can talk and drive cars and fly planes … but the cats … they're just, like, cats …" pic.twitter.com/Txs93s9ivo — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 7, 2018

Me smoking and coming up actual solutions for my life problems but they’re too much work so I’m just gonna roll up again pic.twitter.com/4psgzyfNDI — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk is such an innovator he created a way to look lame smoking a blunt pic.twitter.com/dM7Ndd99QA — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) September 7, 2018

Me when I saw that Elon Musk smoking weed video pic.twitter.com/KTfv4QChAo — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 7, 2018

anyway i, like all of you, am truly shocked that elon musk doesn't vape — anne t donahue (@annetdonahue) September 7, 2018

