The Dark ‘American Idol’ Audition Paula Abdul Said Should Never Have Happened

Reality television feels so orchestrated now—everyone is purposefully trying to create a viral moment what will sky rocket their careers. It’s completely inauthentic. In the early 2000s, that was far from the case. The unscripted programs didn’t feel like the cast were reading from a script or having a producer tell them what to do. American Idol was arguably the biggest reality competition show in 2006, creating superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Adam Lambert, Jennifer Hudson and Carrie Underwood.

However, one audition sticks out for all the wrong reasons that it’s unbelievable how American Idol let it happen.

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The American Idol stalker

Producers would often pick the worst singers to perform in front of the judges. This led to them being publicly embarrassed on national television; but this audition was different. Paula Goodspeed was a superfan of judge Paula Abdul. However, it went far beyond liking her music or being a tribute act. Immediately when she stepped into the room, Abdul looked terrified (we later learn Goodspeed had allegedly been stalking Abdul for over a decade). Abdul was forced to sit through her rendition of “Proud Mary,” to which she received three “no’s” and was eliminated.

But her infatuation with the star didn’t stop there. Despite threats of police involvement, she continues. In November of 2008, Goodspeed tragically took her life in front of Abdul’s home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California. The fact that her insecurities were picked apart on a big stage and exploited to the public should’ve never happened. Furthermore, American Idol producers should’ve done more to protect their celebrity judges.

Abdul recalled the situation in an interview with Barbara Walters in 2008. “She came to the audition. I said, ‘This girl is a stalker of mine. Please do not let her in.’ Everyone knew. I was shaking. Abdul also claims producers insisted Goodspeed go through with the audition because it would “be fun for them to cause me stress.” She also claimed that wasn’t the only audition Goodspeed showed up to.

At the time, she was still under contract with American Idol, but she officially parted ways with the show in 2009.