The Dark Side of Disney’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ That Nobody Saw Coming

Walt Disney’s 1996 adaptation of 101 Dalmatians may have been a commercial success, but animal rights activists were none too pleased with what the movie ended up paving the way for. The film’s popularity quickly put Dalmatians right at the top of many a child’s Christmas list that holiday season. However, before long, their parents began to realize how difficult the cute and cuddly-looking spotted dogs were to raise. As a result, the poor creatures started turning up at animal shelters in large numbers.

“These animals are paying with their lives because people aren’t informed about them,” said Pati Dane of the Dalmatian Rescue in North Miami Beach, who’d taken in 130 Dalmatians within nine months of the movie’s premiere. Unfortunately, this phenomenon wasn’t limited to Miami. Shelters in Los Angeles and Tampa Bay also reported more Dalmatians being brought in during that time. A lot of them were abused and injured, and the ones that couldn’t find new homes eventually had to be euthanized.

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How ‘101 Dalmatians’ Helped Turn an Adorable Dog Breed Into an Animal Shelter Crisis

Dane blamed the issue on breeders looking to cash in on the sudden demand for Dalmatians without warning prospective owners of their quirks. For example, it’d be a good idea to tell adopters ahead of time that Dalmatians can grow to 60 to 70 pounds and shed year-round. On top of that, one in ten of them are born deaf. That’s in addition to Dalmatians needing a lot of exercise and often becoming destructive when they don’t get it.

Before the release of 2000’s 102 Dalmatians, activists demonstrated outside Walt Disney Studios, asking that a disclaimer be added to the upcoming film. In response, the following message was included as part of the movie’s closing credits: “The producers, Walt Disney Company, American Humane Association, and the Dalmatian Club of America want every pet to have a loving home. If you are adopting a pet, be sure you are ready for a lifetime commitment and research your choice carefully.”