The Dating Habit That Can Make You Seem Less Attractive, According to Experts

Human beings have built an entire secondary social economy around pretending to be just slightly less interested than they are.

To examine how people interpret availability in social and romantic life, ReverseLookup surveyed 9,100 adults across the US, EU, UK, and Latin America. What they found was a portrait of collective performance. Over half of respondents (52%) had deliberately sat on a reply or held off accepting an invitation even if they had no plans—not because they were playing games, necessarily, but because appearing too available seems desparate. Thirty-seven percent had flat-out lied about being busy. Thirty-three percent had passed on a same-day plan they wanted to go to because agreeing immediately felt like too much.

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Most people have been on both sides of this, which is why reading about it feels a little exposing. Forty-four percent of respondents had assumed that someone consistently free at short notice probably had a less active social life. A wide-open schedule gets interpreted as low demand, regardless of what’s actually behind it. Forty-six percent had brought up other plans while arranging to meet someone—those plans didn’t affect anything; they just made clear that other people also wanted this person’s time.

Being Too Available Can Make You Less Attractive, According to Psychology

This behavior has been around for a long time. It’s the scarcity principle, documented by psychologists since a landmark 1975 study found that people consistently rated identical cookies as more desirable when only two were in the jar than when there were ten. Researchers at the University of Rochester later found the same dynamic in dating: people who interacted with a more selective online dating profile rated that person as more attractive and more valuable as a partner. The brain is running a crude supply-and-demand analysis on your DMs.

Think about the difference between “I’m free Friday” and “I can probably make Friday work.” Same night, same result, but only one sounds like it came from a calendar with other things on it. The survey found that 29% had lost interest in a new friend or romantic prospect who appeared too available on a consistent basis. They weren’t making a deliberate decision. They were responding the same way people respond to a jar with two cookies versus a jar with ten—the one that’s easier to access feels like it’s worth less.

There’s an obvious irony in all of this. The behaviors the data flags as working against you—answering right away, being flexible, openly expressing interest—are the exact ones that build trust and actual connection. Research consistently finds that hard-to-get behavior inflates short-term desire while eroding the very intimacy it’s supposed to create. One of those things eventually has to give.

Half of adults are out here manufacturing scarcity about themselves. The ones who aren’t are probably still more fun to spend your time with.