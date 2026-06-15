The DC Comics Universe Gets Its First New RPG In Nearly Two Decades

A new DC Comics tabletop RPG is in the works and players can test the game out right now thanks to a free quickplay preview adventure.

Just League Unlimited The Roleplaying GAme Starts Crowdfunding This July

Marvel fans got a brand-new TTRPG experience just a few years ago with the release of the Marvel Multiverse RPG, but DC Comics fans have been waiting for a long time for a fresh tabletop spin on their heroes.

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Finally, a new project seems to be getting close to a reality with the upcoming Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game crowdfunding project. The official campaign doesn’t go live until July, but the creators at D20 Culture have released a free quickplay adventure that interested fans can download right now via DriveThru RPG.

The upcoming RPG has a pretty impressive roster and even includes comic creator Mark Waid. Comics fans are sure to recognize Waid’s name right away from his work over the last few decades on Kingdom Come, Superman: Birthright, Spider-Man, The Flash, and lots of other projects across companies.

Players who are curious about the game’s system and how it will handle the usual superhero TTRPG issue of large power discrepancies can dive into the quickplay rules now to get a preview of how things will work.

The included quickplay adventure focuses on Cyborg Superman and Parasite. The combined quickplay rules and adventure come in at just under 60 pages and there’s a ton of interesting content for gamers to check out.

If the crowdfunding goes well, the goal is for the initial launch to include a core rulebook, a guide to the Justice League’s base (the Watchtower), adventures for every tier of play, and rules for running a wide variety of threats.

There is no shortage of TTRPGs for gamers to check out, so a lot of the success of this project will come down to how compelling the ruleset feels and whether players connect with the unique system that the team has put together. It will be very exciting to see how the next few months go and what the final versions of the launch books like like when they arrive.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates and news on the Justice League Unlimited RPG and other TTRPG projects.

Justice League Unlimited: The Roleplaying Game does not currently have a confirmed release date. The quickplay rules and adventure are available now.