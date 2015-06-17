The Death of the Prosecutor Who Investigated the 1994 Jewish Center Bombing in Argentina

Here is a timeline of key events related to the mysterious death of special prosecutor Alberto Nisman in Argentina, a case that captured international headlines and dredged memories for many of one of the worst terrorist attacks in Latin American history.

July 18, 1994: An explosion rocks the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association, or AMIA, a Jewish community center located 633 Pasteur Street; 85 people are killed.

September 2004: Ten years after the attack, investigations are mostly stalled, so President Nestor Kirchner appoints Alberto Nisman chief prosecutor for the AMIA attack investigation. Kirchner creates a special unit, and also adds Jaime Stiuso, then the chief of operations for the intelligence agency known as SIDE, to the case.

December 2007: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, first lady to former president Nestor Kirchner, assumes office as president of Argentina.

October 27, 2010: Nestor Kirchner dies of heart failure.

January 27, 2013: Argentina and Iran sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving the AMIA investigation, as five Iranian citizens are now the main targets of Nisman’s case. A month later, in February, Argentina’s Congress approves the memorandum and passes it as law.

December 19, 2014: Argentine newspapers give notice that Jaime Stiuso, the most powerful and feared man inside the SIDE, has exited the agency. Stiuso is thought to be a close collaborator to Nisman, and the main source of information for the prosecutor’s investigation on the Jewish community center attack.

January 14, 2015: Nisman accuses Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, as well as foreign minister Hector Timerman and congressman Andres Larroque, of seeking to cover up the Iranians’ involvement in the bombing in a secret deal with Iran’s government. He tells reporters he will present his allegations before Congress the follow Monday, Jan. 19.

January 18, 2015: Nisman is found dead in his apartment in the Puerto Madero waterfront district of Buenos Aires, shocking the country as citizens awaited explanation for his accusation at Congress the next day. “The proof is strong,” Nisman had told VICE News the Friday before his death.

January 19, 2015: Kirchner writes a Facebook post suggesting that Nisman committed suicide. “What led a person to make the decision to end their own life?” she writes. Citizens gather for the first protest against her government’s handling of the case outside the Casa Rosada, the presidential headquarters.

January 22, 2015: Kirchner writes another Facebook post about Nisman, but now suggests that he was murdered.

January 26, 2015: President Kirchner, in a speech broadcasted nationally, blames the intelligence services for the prosecutor’s death. Kirchner also hints that Nisman had an “intimate” relationship with one of his aides, Diego Lagomarsino, the man who also lent Nisman the .22-caliber Bersa that ended Nisman’s life. She announces plans to dissolve the intelligence agency and form a new intelligence service for Argentina.

January 29, 2015: Nisman is buried at the Jewish cemetery of La Tablada, in Buenos Aires.

(Graphic by Alex Cook/VICE News)

February 18, 2015: A group of Argentine federal prosecutors call a march of silence to honor Nisman’s memory, one month after his death. The demonstration gathers an estimated 250,000 people in the core of Buenos Aires. The government condemns the march. Stiuso, the former intelligence operations chief, is called to testify before prosecutor Viviana Fein, who is looking into Nisman’s death. He later testifies, then leaves the country.

February 26, 2015: Argentina’s courts throw out Nisman’s still-open claims against the president and other government officials, effectively ending the case that the prosecutor was set to present before his death. Later appeals on his behalf fail.

March 1, 2015: Organizations supportive of the government march to Congress, in a display of support for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

March 5, 2015: Sandra Arroyo Salgado, Nisman’s ex-wife, presents an independent report that she commissioned, concluding that Nisman was murdered. “Nisman didn’t die in an accident. Nisman didn’t commit suicide,” Arroyo says. “Nisman was murdered, and his death is a political assassination of unknown proportions.”

April 20, 2015: “The prosecutor was afraid,” Lagomarsino tells VICE News in an interview regarding his involvement in the case, and the weapon he lent Nisman. “He wanted the pistol to defend himself.”

April 27, 2015: A medical council summoned by prosecutor Fein begins its investigation to determine whether Nisman took his own life or if someone else killed him.

May 20, 2015: The medical council delivers its final report on the case to Fein, saying it did not collect enough evidence to rule Nisman’s death a homicide, but also noting that characteristics present in suicides were not found with Nisman’s body. The conclusions create further confusion and disagreement between the plaintiff’s experts and the official investigators.

May 31, 2015: Analysis on the phones and computers owned by Nisman show repeated attempts of access from remote locations to the prosecutor’s computer on Sunday, January 18, at around 8 pm. By that time, Nisman had been dead for ten hours, but his body had not been discovered.

June 1, 2015: A video of the moments when federal police officials enter Nisman’s apartment and find him dead is made public. The footage shows negligence and irregularities occurred with the crime scene and the evidence, raising further doubts about Fein’s conclusions and the government’s overall handling of the case.

