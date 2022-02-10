The Decentralization of Disinformation

Disinformation online isn’t going away. Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, and other conspiracy-minded characters from the past few years have been driven from platforms like Twitter, but their message persists. They still have fans and their ideas still reach the public.

This week on Cyber, Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler sits down with Motherboard disinformation expert Anna Merlan. Her latest is about why a magazine from 1997 is selling for thousands of dollars online because of qanon. Jason and Anna talk about the world of online misinformation, how it spreads, and what the future of conspiracy movements might look like.

